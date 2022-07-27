Despite damaging Western sanctions imposed on Moscow in the wake of the invasion of Ukraine, Russia’s economy appears to be weathering the storm better than expected as it benefits from high energy prices, the IMF said. The sanctions were meant to sever Russia from the global financial system and choke off funds available to Moscow to finance the war. But the International Monetary Fund’s latest World Economic Outlook on Tuesday upgraded Russia’s GDP estimate for this year by a remarkable 2.5 percentage points, although its economy is still expected to contract by six per cent. “That’s still a fairly sizeable recession in Russia in 2022,” IMF chief economist Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas said. A key reason that the downturn was not as bad as expected was that “the Russian central bank and the Russian policymakers have been able to stave off a banking panic or financial meltdown when the sanctions were first imposed,” he said. Meanwhile, rising energy prices are “providing an enormous amount of revenues to the Russian economy”. Putin and Saudi prince talk oil, just days after Biden’s Middle East trip After starting the year below US$80 a barrel, oil prices spiked to nearly US$129 in March before easing back to under US$105 on Tuesday for Brent, the key European benchmark, while natural gas prices are rising again and approaching their recent peak. While major economies including the United States and China are slowing, the report said, “Russia’s economy is estimated to have contracted during the second quarter by less than previously projected, with crude oil and non-energy exports holding up better than expected”. Despite the sanctions, Russia’s “domestic demand is also showing some resilience” due to government support. But Gourinchas said “there is no rebound” ahead for Russia. “In fact,” the IMF is “revising down the Russian growth in 2023,” 1.2 points lower than the April forecast for a contraction of 3.5 per cent. The penalties already in place, as well as new ones announced by Europe, mean “the cumulative effect of the sanctions is also growing over time,” he said. A new study by Yale academics including Jeffrey Sonnenfeld said that any posturing of strength or resilience by Moscow was not an accurate reflection of what’s actually going on, and that official data coming out of Russia were not true. The exodus of over 1,000 global companies from Russia has severely damaged its economy, the authors argue. Putin gets Iran’s backing as US says Russia plans more annex of Ukraine “From our analysis, it becomes clear: business retreats and sanctions are catastrophically crippling the Russian economy,” the authors wrote. Forty per cent of Russia’s GDP is now gone thanks to foreign companies leaving Russia, and almost none of them are set to return soon. That represents a reversal of roughly three decades’ worth of foreign investment and capital. “Russian domestic production has come to a complete standstill,” the authors said, adding that Russian imports have “largely collapsed”. In their words: “Looking ahead, there is no path out of economic oblivion for Russia as long as the allied countries remain unified in maintaining and increasing sanctions pressure”. Agence France-Presse and Business Insider