Moscow said its troops had seized control of Ukraine’s second biggest power station near the city of Svitlodarsk in eastern Ukraine’s fiercely-contested Donetsk region. The capture of Vuhlehirska Power Plant was reported by Russia’s RIA Novosti on Tuesday. While images were shared by Russian separatist media purporting to show Wagner Group mercenaries in front of plant’s administration building, the Russian claim could not be independently verified and other reports suggested fighting around the plant was continuing. The Ukrainian general staff did not mention the power plant in its Tuesday evening situation report, though it reported that there had been fighting around the village of Semyhirya nearby. Ukrainian soldiers had managed to repel attacks along the front line in the Donetsk and Kharkiv regions on Tuesday, the general staff said. In its daily Ukraine intelligence report early Wednesday, Britain’s Ministry of Defence said Wagner Group had “likely succeeded in making tactical advances in the Donbas around the Vuhlehirska Power Plant and the nearby village of Novoluhanske”. Russia doing better than expected despite sanctions, IMF says It added: “Some Ukrainian forces have likely withdrawn from the area”. The Wagner Group is a shadowy network of mercenaries, widely described as the private army of Russia’s President Vladimir Putin. Wagner has also been active in conflicts in Syria, and has sent mercenaries to the Central African Republic and Sudan. As the war enters its sixth month, Russian forces are grinding through the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine and occupy around a fifth of the country. As well as the eastern Donbas region, Russia has set its sights on large swathes of southern Ukraine, where it has occupied two regions north of the Black Sea peninsula Crimea, which it annexed from Ukraine in 2014. They have faced Ukrainian counter-attacks, but have largely held their ground. The main regional Russian focus for the moment is on capturing Bakhmut, which the Russian military needs to press its eastern offensive on Ukrainian strongholds in Donetsk, the cities of Sloviansk and Kramatorsk. “Russian forces made marginal gains south of Bakhmut but are unlikely to be able to effectively leverage these advances to take full control of Bakhmut itself,” the Institute for the Study of War said. Moscow also said its forces had killed several dozen foreign fighters, most of them Poles, in an attack on an International Legion of Ukraine unit near the Donetsk region city of Kostyantynivka on Tuesday. The International Legion, which fights alongside the Ukrainian army, rarely provides casualty figures and does not release information about the composition of its volunteer unit. Ukraine’s Zelensky replaces commander as Russian forces dig in Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky claimed that Russian military losses have climbed to nearly 40,000, adding that tens of thousands more were wounded and maimed. His claim couldn’t be independently verified. The Russian military last reported its losses in March, when it said that 1,351 troops were killed in action and 3,825 were wounded. Supplies of US weapons such as HIMARS have helped Ukraine slow the Russian advances. On the diplomatic front, Russia’s foreign minister repeated his insistence that Moscow was ready to hold talks with Ukraine on ending the war, though he again claimed that Kyiv’s Western allies oppose a deal. “We never refused to have talks, because everybody knows that any hostilities end at the negotiating table,” Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Tuesday during a trip to Uganda. Putin calls the war a “special military operation” aimed at demilitarising Ukraine and rooting out dangerous nationalists. Kyiv and the West call this a baseless pretext for an aggressive land grab. An inside look at prison life for Russian troops captured in Ukraine Thousands of civilians have died and millions have fled. Russian artillery barrages and air strikes have pulverised cities. The Kremlin has developed plans for rebuilding the missile-devastated city of Mariupol in three stages ending in 2040, according to Russian Federation documents obtained by Radio Free Europe’s “Donbas Realities” project. The media outlet said it obtained the documents from Ukrainian intelligence. The first stage runs through the end of 2022 and involves restoration of vital infrastructure and setting up a cemetery. Housing and “transport infrastructure” is planned until 2025. By 2040, the Russian government wants to ensure “budgetary efficiency and economic self-sufficiency of the city’s territories”. Options suggested for the Azovstal steel plant, site of the Ukrainian military’s last stand in the city, include resumption of steel manufacture, other business industrial uses or two versions of a park. The city of 450,000 people had less than 100,000 remaining by the time it was overrun in May. dpa, Reuters, Associated Press and Tribune News Service