Health workers prepare monkeypox vaccines at a clinic in Chicago, US, on July 25. Photo: Reuters
Scientists warn window to stop monkeypox spread closing fast
- With cases currently doubling every two weeks, experts say there is likely to be sustained transmission for several months and possibly longer
- They added ongoing outbreak could also lead to mutations that make the virus more efficient at spreading in humans
