Russia has tasked mercenaries to hold sections of the front line in Ukraine in a sign it is running short of combat infantry, Britain’s Ministry of Defence said on Friday, as Kyiv steps up a counter-offensive in the south. Greater reliance on paid fighters from the Russian private military company Wagner Group for front line duties rather than their usual work in special operations would be another sign that Russia’s military is under stress six months into its war in Ukraine. But the British defence ministry said in an intelligence update that Wagner mercenaries were unlikely to make up for the loss of regular infantry units or alter the trajectory of Russia’s invasion. “This is a significant change from the previous employment of the group since 2015, when it typically undertook missions distinct from overt, large-scale regular Russian military activity,” the ministry said on Twitter. The Wagner Group is a shadowy network of mercenaries, widely described as the private army of Russia’s President Vladimir Putin. Wagner has also been active in conflicts in Syria, and has sent mercenaries to the Central African Republic and Sudan. “The Russians are failing at the moment on the ground in many areas … Putin’s plan A, B, and C has failed and he may look to plan D,” Britain’s Defence Minister Ben Wallace said on Friday. ‘Surrender or be destroyed’: Ukraine warns Russians in occupied Kherson Officials in Kyiv said they had observed a “massive redeployment” of Russian forces to the south where British defence officials believe Russia’s 49th Army, stationed on the west bank of the Dnipro River, was vulnerable. The southern city of Kherson, key to Russia’s overland supply lines from Russian-annexed Crimea, was now virtually cut off from the other territories occupied by Russia, British intelligence said on Thursday. Kherson region fell to Russian forces soon after they began what Moscow calls “a special military operation” on February 24. Ukraine describes Russia’s invasion as an imperial-style war of conquest. Ukraine has so far lost control of about 20 per cent of its territory, according to President Volodymyr Zelensky. “We will liberate our entire country with military, diplomatic and all other accessible tools,” he said in a video message. The Ukrainian military has used Western-supplied long-range missile systems to badly damage three bridges across the Dnipro in recent weeks, making it harder for Russia to supply its forces on the western bank. Ukraine said its planes struck five Russian strongholds around Kherson and another nearby city on Thursday, the focus of its biggest counteroffensive of the conflict. Russia also bombed Kyiv’s outskirts for the first time in weeks. Fifteen people were injured when missiles hit military installations in Vyshhorod district on the edge of the capital, regional Governor Oleksiy Kuleba said on Telegram. Air raid sirens blared as Ukraine’s Zelensky addressed parliament alongside visiting Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda. An inside look at prison life for Russian troops captured in Ukraine The attack shattered the sense of normalcy that has returned to life in Kyiv since Russian forces abandoned attempts to capture the city in the first weeks of the war, in the face of fierce Ukrainian resistance. More than 10 Russian missiles also hit the Chernihiv region northeast of Kyiv, regional Governor Vyacheslav Chausov told Ukrainian TV on Thursday. Like Kyiv, Chernihiv had not been targeted for weeks. The North district command of the Ukrainian armed forces said more than 20 missiles had been fired at Chernihiv region bordering Russia from a base in Belarus – Russia’s ally. Ukraine’s counter-attacks in the south come as Russia continues to battle for control of the entirety of the industrialised Donbas region in the east. Fighting in recent weeks has focused on Donetsk province. It has intensified in recent days as Russian forces appeared to emerge from a reported “operational pause” after capturing neighbouring Luhansk province. Both provinces make up the Donbas region. Ukrainian emergency authorities said two civilians were killed in a Russian bombardment of the town of Toretsk. A missile struck a residential building there early Thursday morning, destroying two floors, officials said. Ukraine’s Zelensky replaces commander as Russian forces dig in “Missile terror again. We will not give up. … We will not be intimidated,” Donetsk regional Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said on Telegram. Military analysts believe Russian forces are focusing their efforts on capturing the cities of Bakhmut and Siversk in Donetsk province. As its war with Russia enters a sixth month, the Kremlin dismissed as “fake” US figures suggesting that 75,000 Russians have been killed or injured in the war. CNN reported the figure on Wednesday, quoting Democratic lawmaker Elissa Slotkin, who had earlier attended a classified US government briefing on the war. The Russian military last reported its losses in March, when it said that 1,351 troops were killed in action and 3,825 were wounded. Reuters, dpa, Associated Press