A Catholic chaplain at the prison in the Western German town of Heinsberg near the Dutch border allegedly tried to smuggle hashish and mobile phones into the prison hidden in kebabs. The chaplain was caught in the process. According to a confidential report by the Ministry of Justice, the chaplain came to the prison on the afternoon of July 19 with 13 kebabs, which were intended for a group event in the youth prison. During a check, the first kebab was noticed, which, according to Germany's mass-circulation Bild newspaper, was "neither filled with meat nor salad, but with what appeared to be drugs packets." A total of 153 grams of hashish as well as several mobile phones and chargers were found in five kebabs. The police, who were called to the scene, took the drugs away and the chaplain remained at large. The director of the prison did not want to comment when asked and referred to the investigating public prosecutor's office in Aachen, the main city to the south of the town. A spokesperson there was initially unable to give any information on the case. According to a spokesperson, the diocese of Aachen has "irrevocably released" the pastoral assistant and initiated labour law measures.