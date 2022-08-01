The bulk carrier Razoni leaving port in Odesa, Ukraine on Monday. Photo: AP
The bulk carrier Razoni leaving port in Odesa, Ukraine on Monday. Photo: AP
‘Relief for world’ as first Ukraine grain ship since start of war departs Odesa

  • Shipment made possible after Türkiye and UN brokered Russia-Ukraine deal
  • Ukrainian forces scale up attacks to reclaim territory in Russian-occupied south

Agencies

Updated: 4:26pm, 1 Aug, 2022

