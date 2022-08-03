Türkiye ’s defence ministry says the first grain ship carrying Ukrainian corn is preparing to cross through Istanbul’s Bosphorus Strait and travel onto its final destination, Lebanon. The ministry said an inspection team finished its review aboard the Sierra Leone-flagged Razoni. The delegation included officials from Ukraine , Russia , Türkiye and the United Nations . The Razoni sounded its horn as the inspection teams left the ship. The Razoni, which the United Nations says is carrying 26,527 tons of corn, set sail on Monday from Odesa on Ukraine’s Black Sea coast. Pictures tweeted by the Ministry of Defence showed an inspector reaching into an open container and touching the grain. The ship was anchored on Wednesday near the mouth of the Bosporus Straits that connect the Black Sea to the Sea of Marmara and on to the Aegean Sea. The checks aim to ensure that incoming vessels are not carrying weapons and that outgoing ones are bearing only grain, fertiliser or related food items, not any other commodities. More ships from Ukraine are expected to set out in the coming days, raising hope that world food shortages can be alleviated. Some 27 vessels have been waiting in three Ukrainian ports with cargo and signed contracts, ready to go, according to UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric. More than 20 million tons of grain from last year’s harvest are still awaiting export, according data from Ukraine. The food is urgently needed on the world market – especially in Asia, Africa and the Middle East. The UN recently warned of the biggest famine in decades. Under a deal agreed on July 22 to lift Russia’s months-long blockade of the ports, Ukraine pledged to guide the ships through waters that have been mined and Russia promised to not target the ships and certain port infrastructure. The deal’s brokers – the UN and Türkiye – said they will help safely coordinate the exports and monitor the shipments to make sure the vessels are not smuggling weapons into the war zone. A joint coordination centre has been opened in Istanbul and staffed by the four parties. The hold-up of shipments because of the war has worsened rising food prices worldwide and threatened hunger and political instability in developing nations. Most of the grain stuck in Ukraine is to feed livestock, according to David Laborde, an expert at the International Food Policy Research Institute in Washington. Only 6 million tons is wheat, and just half of that is for human consumption, Laborde said. He said the Razoni is loaded with chicken feed. Millions desperately need an end to Russia’s blockade of Ukraine grain Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says the resumption of grain exports will reduce Russian authorities’ ability to extract concessions from the West. “They are losing one of the opportunities to terrorise the world,” he said in his nightly video address late Tuesday. Russia’s war against Ukraine has also disrupted energy supplies in western Europe, with Moscow drastically cutting how much it sends amid fears it could stop sending any at all.