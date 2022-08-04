A aerial shot shows activity from the Fagradalsfjall volcano in Iceland on Wednesday. Photo: AP
Volcano erupts near Iceland’s capital in seismic hotspot
- Lava and smoke were seen spewing from in a fissure in the side of Fagradalsfjall mountain, which last year saw an eruption that lasted six months
- Tourists and residents were warned to avoid the area, and a ‘code red’ was declared to prohibit planes from flying over the site
