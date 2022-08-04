A aerial shot shows activity from the Fagradalsfjall volcano in Iceland on Wednesday. Photo: AP
A aerial shot shows activity from the Fagradalsfjall volcano in Iceland on Wednesday. Photo: AP
World /  Europe

Volcano erupts near Iceland’s capital in seismic hotspot

  • Lava and smoke were seen spewing from in a fissure in the side of Fagradalsfjall mountain, which last year saw an eruption that lasted six months
  • Tourists and residents were warned to avoid the area, and a ‘code red’ was declared to prohibit planes from flying over the site

Reuters
Updated: 3:12am, 4 Aug, 2022

