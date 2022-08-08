Some 800 emergency workers were battling a forest fire in the Saxon Switzerland National Park on Monday with little improvement in sight. “The fire is in a controllable area, but flames are still coming out of the ground”, Thomas Kunz of the district administration office said in response to an inquiry. “The high temperatures around 30 degrees Celsius make the number [of workers] necessary because it is a very intensive physical operation”, Kunz said. The dry and hard ground has to be dug up with hoes and spades to fight the pockets of embers, he said. As things stand, the operation will continue at this level until at least the end of the week. The use of so-called circular sprinklers, which irrigate a larger area and suppress the flames, has been effective, but these can only be set up in clearings. Because of the strong sunlight, the water evaporates quickly and may not penetrate deep enough into the soil layers, Kunz said. Thousands evacuated as Europe’s blistering heatwave sparks wildfires According to the German Weather Service, no rain is expected for the entire coming week. The fire broke out in the Bohemian Switzerland National Park in the Czech Republic and then spread across the border to the Saxon Switzerland National Park. On the Czech side, some 1,000 firefighters were on the scene and about 100 were injured. The area of operation covers about 400 hectares, while more than 1,000 hectares of forest have burned on the Czech side. Two large Canadair CL-415 firefighting aircraft, each able to carry 6,000 litres of water, went to aid efforts after being deployed in Italy to ease the wildfires there, in assistance provided within the framework of the EU’s civil protection mechanism, rescEU. Separately, firefighters in Berlin were still attempting to extinguish a blaze in the capital’s Grunewald forest, which broke out six days ago because of an explosion at a nearby police blasting site. Some 30 tons of military equipment and munitions had been stored at the site, measuring about 80,000 square metres, according to police information. The material included munitions left over from World War II, which are still found regularly by construction workers in the city, and confiscated fireworks scheduled for destruction.