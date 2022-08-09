Former Manchester United star Ryan Giggs arrives at Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court on Monday. Photo: PA via AP
Ex-Manchester United star Ryan Giggs showed ‘sinister’ side, assault trial hears

  • The former footballer is accused of attacking his ex-girlfriend and her sister, and also faces one charge for coercive and controlling behaviour
  • Opening the case, the prosecutor said described an incident in which Giggs headbutted his partner and ‘deliberately elbowed’ her sibling

Reuters

Updated: 3:12am, 9 Aug, 2022

