Emergency workers pull up a net as they rescue a beluga whale stranded in the River Seine at Notre Dame de la-Garonne, northern France, on August 9. Photo: AFP
Stranded beluga whale rescued from France’s Seine river dies

  • Authorities said the 800-kilogram cetacean, which was lifted from the river by a net and crane, had to be euthanised during transfer to a saltwater pen
  • The beluga, a protected species usually found in cold Arctic waters, was stranded in the Seine river for more than a week

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 6:37pm, 10 Aug, 2022

