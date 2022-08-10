Emergency workers pull up a net as they rescue a beluga whale stranded in the River Seine at Notre Dame de la-Garonne, northern France, on August 9. Photo: AFP
Stranded beluga whale rescued from France’s Seine river dies
- Authorities said the 800-kilogram cetacean, which was lifted from the river by a net and crane, had to be euthanised during transfer to a saltwater pen
- The beluga, a protected species usually found in cold Arctic waters, was stranded in the Seine river for more than a week
