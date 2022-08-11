A firefighter works to contain a fire that broke out near Landiras, as wildfires continue to spread in the Gironde region of southwestern France. Photo: SDIS 33/Handout via Reuters/File
Arson suspected as huge French wildfire reignites, forcing thousands from their homes
- A wildfire that officials thought was under control in southwest France reignited amid a record drought and extreme heat, possibly due to arson
- More than 6,200 hectares of tinder-dry forest burned in just 24 hours in the so-called Landiras blaze, prompting the evacuation of 10,000 people
