A pivot toward renewable period products is also threatened by Britain’s cost of living crisis. Photo: Reuters
Britain
Surge in Britons relying on charities for sanitary pads as inflations worsens

  • Charity Bloody Good Period said it distributed 150 per cent more packs of period products in May and June than a year earlier
  • The UK is facing the longest economic slump since the financial crisis, with many residents at risk of being sucked into poverty by the slowdown

Bloomberg
Updated: 4:03pm, 13 Aug, 2022

