A view shows the Medusa music festival venue where high winds caused part of a stage to collapse, in Cullera, near Valencia, Spain. Photo: Reuters
Spain festival stage collapse ‘caused by high winds’ kills 1, injures dozens

  • The tragedy happened near city of Valencia when high winds caused part of a stage to collapse, emergency services said
  • Organisers said they were ‘completely devastated’ and mentioned ‘extraordinary’ weather with ‘unexpected and violent strong winds’

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 5:02pm, 13 Aug, 2022

