An engineer at the Hungarian Oil and Gas Company (MOL) checks the Druzhba oil pipeline in Szazhalombata, south of Budapest, Hungary. Photo: AP
Hungary foreign minister says Russia has started delivering extra gas to the EU member country
- ‘It is the duty of the Hungarian government to ensure the country’s safe supply of natural gas, and we are living up to it,’ said ministry official Tamas Menczer
- Hungary’s Foreign Ministry said trade negotiations with Moscow ‘led to an agreement’, resulting in Russia’s Gazprom starting to deliver gas on Friday
