A police forensic team inspects the house where a gunman started a mass shooting in Cetinje, Montenegro on Friday. Photo: Reuters
Montenegro declares three days of mourning after 10 people killed in street attack
- The attacker first shot to death two children and their mother, who lived as tenants in his house, before shooting 13 more people, seven of them fatally
- Police investigating the Friday shooting issued a statement on Saturday saying it was unclear what motivated the 34-year-old gunman
