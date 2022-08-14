A police forensic team inspects the house where a gunman started a mass shooting in Cetinje, Montenegro on Friday. Photo: Reuters
Crime
World /  Europe

Montenegro declares three days of mourning after 10 people killed in street attack

  • The attacker first shot to death two children and their mother, who lived as tenants in his house, before shooting 13 more people, seven of them fatally
  • Police investigating the Friday shooting issued a statement on Saturday saying it was unclear what motivated the 34-year-old gunman

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 5:54am, 14 Aug, 2022

