Freya the walrus at the waterfront in Frognerstranda in Oslo, Norway on July 18. Photo: NTB Scanpix via AP
Norway’s Freya the walrus euthanised after authorities deem her a danger to humans

  • Walruses are protected and as recently as last month officials said they hoped Freya would leave an Oslo fjord of her own accord
  • Norway’s Directorate of Fisheries said Freya was put down early on Sunday ‘based on an overall assessment of the continued threat to human safety’

Associated Press
Updated: 12:32am, 15 Aug, 2022

