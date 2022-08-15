Freya the walrus at the waterfront in Frognerstranda in Oslo, Norway on July 18. Photo: NTB Scanpix via AP
Norway’s Freya the walrus euthanised after authorities deem her a danger to humans
- Walruses are protected and as recently as last month officials said they hoped Freya would leave an Oslo fjord of her own accord
- Norway’s Directorate of Fisheries said Freya was put down early on Sunday ‘based on an overall assessment of the continued threat to human safety’
Freya the walrus at the waterfront in Frognerstranda in Oslo, Norway on July 18. Photo: NTB Scanpix via AP