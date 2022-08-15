Gina Lollobrigida at her 95th birthday party in Rome, Italy, last month. Photo: Getty Images
Italy
Italy film icon Gina Lollobrigida, 95, to run as Eurosceptic in senate election

  • Lollobrigida plans to stand as an independent candidate in city of Latina, southeast of Rome, for the Sovereign and Popular Italy alliance
  • Legendary actress was one of highest-profile Italian actresses of 1950s and 1960s, starring in films with Sean Connery and Humphrey Bogart

Bloomberg

Updated: 8:35pm, 15 Aug, 2022

