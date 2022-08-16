A nuclear deal with Iran has been moribund since 2018 when Donald Trump’s administration reimposed crippling sanctions. Photo: Reuters
EU mulls Iran’s response to ‘final’ nuclear draft agreement, triggers fall in oil prices
- The possibility of a deal which might lead to the lifting of US sanctions on Iran’s oil output of 2.5 million barrels per day has already helped trigger a fall in prices
- The deal has been moribund since the 2018 withdrawal of the United States under then president Donald Trump whose administration reimposed crippling sanctions
A nuclear deal with Iran has been moribund since 2018 when Donald Trump’s administration reimposed crippling sanctions. Photo: Reuters