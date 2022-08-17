A Russian soldier patrols an area at the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Station in the Kherson region, southern Ukraine. File photo: AP
Ukraine strategy targets Russian army lifelines in Kherson. When is the big counteroffensive?
- Nearly six months into the war, Ukraine is likely preparing for a major assault on Russian-occupied Kherson
- Ukraine’s military has used long-range weapons to targeting Russian supply lines and other infrastructure
A Russian soldier patrols an area at the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Station in the Kherson region, southern Ukraine. File photo: AP