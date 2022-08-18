A Scottish local authority’s decision to appoint a man as its first “period dignity officer” sparked a fierce backlash on Wednesday, with former tennis star Martina Navratilova calling the decision “ridiculous”. Jason Grant, from the city of Dundee north of Edinburgh, was chosen by Tayside Council to promote access to free sanitary products in schools and colleges across the region. The role, which also requires Grant to discuss issues around menopause, is the first of its kind in Scotland. “This is just f****** ridiculous,” Navratilova, the 18-time grand slam winner wrote on Twitter in response to the appointment. Scotland has just appointed the first Period Dignity Officer… and it’s a man. You couldn’t make this stuff up. pic.twitter.com/yFfdIFLwGJ — Samantha Smith 🇬🇧🇺🇦 (@SamanthaTaghoy) August 15, 2022 “Have we ever tried to explain to men how to shave or how to take care of their prostate or whatever? This is absurd.” Grant’s appointment came two days after Scotland was internationally lauded for becoming the first country in the world to implement a law protecting the right to free sanitary products. The Period Products Act legally obliges councils and education providers to make the free items available to those who need them. Gina Davidson, radio station LBC’s Scotland political editor, said hiring Grant in the role was “the epitome of mansplaining”. Ultimate mansplaining? Panel on feminism has 11 participants, all men Her comments followed the release by his public relations team of a photograph of Grant talking with a woman and daughter about period products. Susan Dalgety, a newspaper columnist and women’s rights campaigner, tweeted: “I have no idea why anyone thought it was a good idea to appoint a bloke.” In statement announcing his new position, Grant said: “I think being a man will help me to break down barriers, reduce stigma and encourage more open discussions”. “Although affecting women directly, periods are an issue for everyone,” he said.