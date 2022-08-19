Romanian army special forces soldiers. The Nato member is eyeing more armoured personnel carriers, fighter jets, tanks and submarines. Photo: Shutterstock
Romanian army special forces soldiers. The Nato member is eyeing more armoured personnel carriers, fighter jets, tanks and submarines. Photo: Shutterstock
Ukraine war
World /  Europe

Nato builds Romania base in race to counter Russia’s threat in Europe’s weak spot

  • Six months after Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, Nato’s focus is firmly on how to thwart Russia in Europe’s southeast corner
  • Nato is creating four new battle groups for Romania, Bulgaria, Hungary and Slovakia to complement forces in Poland and Baltic states

Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 2:22pm, 19 Aug, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Romanian army special forces soldiers. The Nato member is eyeing more armoured personnel carriers, fighter jets, tanks and submarines. Photo: Shutterstock
Romanian army special forces soldiers. The Nato member is eyeing more armoured personnel carriers, fighter jets, tanks and submarines. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE