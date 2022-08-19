Authorities in Germany warned of further heavy rainfall in the south on Friday and put air rescue services on high alert, after severe storms killed at least 12 people elsewhere in Europe a day earlier. Two girls, ages 4 and 8, were killed when sudden strong winds toppled trees late on Thursday at a lake in the Lavant Valley of southern Austria. Officials said 13 people were injured, two of them seriously. Many of the victims were holidaymakers visiting the tourist region. Austrian President Alexander Van Der Bellen called the children’s deaths “an unfathomable tragedy”. The mayor of the nearby town of Wolfsberg, Hannes Primus, said the area looked “like a battlefield”. In Lower Austria, three women were killed when lightning struck a tree near the central town of Gaming, causing it to fall over. Fierce storms also killed at least seven people in France and Italy on Thursday. French Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin said on Friday during a visit to Corsica that five people were killed after hail, heavy rain and winds peaking at 224km per hour (140mph) swept the island on Thursday morning. If little rain, drought-hit England could face ‘dreadful’ 2023 summer Germany’s national weather service DWD warned of “extremely abundant, prolonged rain” along the edge of the Alps could drop as much as 140 litres of water per square meter (5.5 inches) over a 48-hour period that could cause flooding. The Bavarian Red Cross said it was raising the alarm level for its air rescue specialists, putting helicopter crews on heightened alert. Italians reeling from the intense storms that caused death, damage and injuries must also brace for more bad weather, authorities warned on Friday. “Unfortunately it’s not over yet,” said Luigi D’Angelo of the Civil Defence Organisation in comments to La Stampa newspaper. Storms pounded north-eastern and central Italy, among the many parts of Europe that have experienced extreme and at times lethal weather since Wednesday. Cold air from northern Europe had collided with warm air from the Mediterranean region, causing heavy downpours, according to a physicist and climate expert quoted in the Corriere della Sera newspaper, Antonio Navarra. Italy now appears divided into two parts. While the north and parts of central Italy are affected by storms and heavy rain, numerous forest and bush fires continue to blaze in the south and on the islands. Fire brigades around the Sicilian capital Palermo were grappling overnight with several wildfires. Winds and the drought-dry soil are helping flames spread. Many of the fires are caused by arson or human negligence. Authorities on Friday warned of travel disruptions as the extreme weather conditions continued. Europe has been dealing with extreme weather all summer, which experts say is influenced by climate change.