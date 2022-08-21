A person flies a kite on Parliament Hill, London on Saturday during ‘Fly With Me’, a kite festival celebrating Afghan culture during the one-year anniversary of the country falling into Taliban rule. Photo: Reuters
Britain marks one year since Taliban takeover with Afghan kite-flying festival
- In London, as well as other cities in the UK and across the world, Afghan kite-flying, music, poetry and dance were showcased to show solidarity with the country’s people
- Funds raised will go to Afghanaid and its By Her Side campaign to support women in rural Afghan communities
