Workers protest outside an entrance at the UK’s biggest container port Felixstowe at the start of an eight-day strike on Sunday. Photo: Reuters
Strike at Britain’s biggest shipping port Felixstowe adds to industrial chaos
- Almost 2,000 workers at the Port of Felixstowe walk out in a dispute over pay, saying the company and its parent firm prioritised profits over staff welfare
- Strike follows a series of walkouts by transport workers that have disrupted economic activity across the UK
Workers protest outside an entrance at the UK’s biggest container port Felixstowe at the start of an eight-day strike on Sunday. Photo: Reuters