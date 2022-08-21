Workers protest outside an entrance at the UK’s biggest container port Felixstowe at the start of an eight-day strike on Sunday. Photo: Reuters
Strike at Britain’s biggest shipping port Felixstowe adds to industrial chaos

  • Almost 2,000 workers at the Port of Felixstowe walk out in a dispute over pay, saying the company and its parent firm prioritised profits over staff welfare
  • Strike follows a series of walkouts by transport workers that have disrupted economic activity across the UK

Associated Press
Updated: 10:07pm, 21 Aug, 2022

