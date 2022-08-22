Albanian Defence Minister Niko Peleshi, left, and injured soldier Aldo Bici in a hospital in Tirana on Sunday. Bici is one of two Albanian soldiers injured while trying to stop two Russians and one Ukrainian from entering a military plant near the city of Gramsh. Photo: Albanian Ministry of Defence / AFP
Albania investigates military factory intruders from Russia and Ukraine
- The defence ministry said two of its soldiers had been injured while detaining a man from Russia who had entered the grounds of the Gramsh military factory
- Two others, a 33-year-old Russian woman and a Ukrainian man aged 25, were arrested nearby
