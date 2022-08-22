Eligible patients in Britain will get just a fifth of the regular monkeypox vaccine dose as part of ongoing research. Photo: AP
Eligible patients in Britain will get just a fifth of the regular monkeypox vaccine dose as part of ongoing research. Photo: AP
Monkeypox
World /  Europe

UK to use lower dose of monkeypox vaccine to stretch supply

  • Patients in two cities will soon get a fifth of the regular vaccine as research suggests a smaller dose provides as effective an immune response as a full dose
  • Nearly 3,200 cases have been reported in the UK since May, with 99 per cent of infections among men who are gay, bisexual or have sex with other men

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 11:52pm, 22 Aug, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Eligible patients in Britain will get just a fifth of the regular monkeypox vaccine dose as part of ongoing research. Photo: AP
Eligible patients in Britain will get just a fifth of the regular monkeypox vaccine dose as part of ongoing research. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE