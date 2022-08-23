Teenage pilot Mack Rutherford landed in Belgium – only two stops away from becoming the youngest person to fly around the world solo in a small plane. Photo: EPA-EFE
Teen pilot Mack Rutherford on solo flight world record – just two stops to go
- Briton Mack Rutherford turned 17 during his lonely journey around the world in a small plane, which began on March 23 and took him through 52 countries
- He is flying the same kind of aircraft as his 19-year-old sister, Zara, when she became the youngest woman to fly solo around the world on January 20
