17-year-old Mack Rutherford succeeded in his attempt to become the youngest person to fly around the world solo in a small plane and broke the Guinness world record on Wednesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Mack Rutherford, 17-year-old British-Belgian pilot becomes youngest person to fly solo around the world
- Mack Rutherford’s record-breaking flight covered 54,000 kilometres (34,000 miles) in 221 hours of flying time across 30 countries
- 17-year-old was recognised by Guinness World Records, with a certificate confirming he beat the record set last year by 18-year-old Travis Ludlow
