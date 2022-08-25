17-year-old Mack Rutherford succeeded in his attempt to become the youngest person to fly around the world solo in a small plane and broke the Guinness world record on Wednesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Mack Rutherford, 17-year-old British-Belgian pilot becomes youngest person to fly solo around the world

  • Mack Rutherford’s record-breaking flight covered 54,000 kilometres (34,000 miles) in 221 hours of flying time across 30 countries
  • 17-year-old was recognised by Guinness World Records, with a certificate confirming he beat the record set last year by 18-year-old Travis Ludlow

Agence France-Presse and Reuters

Updated: 10:39am, 25 Aug, 2022

