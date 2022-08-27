Ana Brnabic, Serbia’s first female and gay prime minister, will begin a third consecutive term, said president Aleksandar Vucic on Saturday, even as he affirmed that the Balkan nation will not allow a pan-European LGBTQ Pride event to take place in Belgrade next month, citing threats from right-wing extremists and fears of clashes. The announcement came nearly five months after the ruling Serbian Progressive Party (SNS), led by Vucic, won the country’s general elections. Although Vucic holds a ceremonial post, rights groups have long accused him of authoritarian tendencies and critics say prime ministers serve only to echo his authority. Members of the European Pride Organizers Association chose Serbia’s capital three years ago to host the annual event. Vucic said a crisis with neighbouring Kosovo and various economic problems were among the reasons why the Balkan nation’s authorities did not think they could handle EuroPride, which features a Pride parade. Serbia’s new PM is a double first: gay and a woman This is a violation of minority rights, but at this moment the state is pressured by numerous problems,” he said. Serbia has pledged to protect LGBTQ rights as it seeks EU membership, but increasingly vocal right-wing supporters harass and sometimes attack people based on their sexual orientation or gender identity. Brnabic, who became the first woman elected head of the Serbian parliament in 2017, has been criticised for failing to be a more vocal advocate for expanding LGBTQ rights. The prime minister’s female partner gave birth to a boy in 2019. Months later, artificial insemination was banned in Serbia for couples who have a “recent history of homosexual relations”. Nonetheless, she is the first prime minister to be voted for a third term since the return of multiparty elections in the 1990s, and the appointment is likely to see Brnabic become the longest-serving Serbian premier. However, Brnabic will not enjoy a full four-year term in office, Vucic said, as “there will be changes in the government in 2024”. Brnabic has previously underlined that her mission is not to be a “gay prime minister”, but a leader of Serbia. The ruling party has 120 seats in the 250-seat parliament and will have to seek partners to form a government. The Socialists and the List Of Vojvodina Hungarians, both traditional partners of the SNS, have 31 and five deputies respectively. Brnabic is expected to present a new cabinet and policy programme to parliament in the coming weeks. One of her main tasks on the world stage will be to balance Serbia’s candidacy to join the European Union, its biggest trading partner, with pressures to preserve ties with Russia and China . Serbia is almost entirely dependent on Russian gas and has bought weapons from Russia, while China is a major investor. Although Serbia has condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine at the United Nations, it refused to join sanctions against Moscow