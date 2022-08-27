The shutdown of several nuclear reactors due to corrosion issues has contributed to the French electricity price increase. Photo: AFP
France vows to ‘contain’ soaring electricity costs as prices rise over nuclear reactor shutdowns, Ukraine war
- The energy price cap, in place until the end of 2022, will soften the blow for households ahead of next year’s ‘contained increase’ price hikes
- Shutdown of French nuclear reactors, higher energy prices from the Russian invasion of Ukraine have raised costs in France
