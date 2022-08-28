WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange outside the Ecuadorian embassy in London in 2017. Photo: AP
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange outside the Ecuadorian embassy in London in 2017. Photo: AP
Britain
World /  Europe

Julian Assange case raises media freedom concerns, says UN rights chief Michelle Bachelet

  • Assange, who has been held in London since 2019, has filed an appeal against his extradition to the US. He is wanted to face trial in the US on espionage charges
  • ‘The potential extradition and prosecution of Mr Assange raises concerns relating to media freedom … and on the activities of whistle-blowers,’ said Bachelet

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 1:16am, 28 Aug, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange outside the Ecuadorian embassy in London in 2017. Photo: AP
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange outside the Ecuadorian embassy in London in 2017. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE