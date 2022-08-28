Emergency services attend the scene of an accident after a lorry drove off a wall into a neighbourhood party in Nieuw-Beijerland, Netherlands on Saturday. Photo: ANP / AFP
Two killed, several injured in the Netherlands as truck rolls into street party
- The accident happened early on Saturday when the Spanish-registered truck left the road on the narrow Zuidzijdsedijk, south of Rotterdam
- ‘There are several dead and several others have been taken to the hospital,’ some in a serious condition, police said
