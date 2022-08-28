Pope Francis named 20 new cardinals on Saturday, personally placing their new skullcaps on their heads as he reminded them that cardinals love the Catholic Church, regardless of whether they focus on big or small questions. Naming the new cardinals gives Francis some influence over who his successor will be when he is no longer pope. Members of the College of Cardinals are allowed to vote on a papal successor so long at they are aged 80 or younger. Sixteen of the 20 new cardinals meet that criteria. The entire college contains 226 cardinals, 132 of them who are currently entitled to vote. After this weekend, Francis will have chosen 83 out of the 132 cardinals currently qualified to elect a new pope. Pope names 21 cardinals including from Singapore and India as Catholic Church tilts to Asia That is nearly two-thirds of the total and precisely the percentage needed for any proposed name to pass. It’s the eighth group of cardinals named by Francis, who has been pope since 2013. Cardinals named by him are now in the majority, with all the other sitting cardinals having been named either by Francis’ predecessor, Benedict XVI or John Paul II, who died in 2005. The timing of the elevation ceremony has raised some eyebrows, since it is not normally an event for August. That said, Francis had summoned the cardinals to Rome for a two-day discussion about the document that serves as the Vatican’s constitution, which is set to start on Monday. Nonetheless, rumours are swirling that Francis might be preparing the way for his departure. At 85, he is showing his age. And, although popes stayed in office until death for centuries, Benedict XVI showed that that is not the only way when he stepped down to in 2013, clearing the way for Francis to ascend, while Benedict, now 95, took on the title of pope emeritus and continues to live in the Vatican. Pope elevate 13 new cardinals – including first African-American The choices for new cardinals also sparked some interest, as they seem to indicate Francis’ desire to draw dioceses closer that have until now been poorly integrated. Giorgio Marengo will now be the youngest cardinal. Aged 48 and an Italian by birth, he works in the Mongolian capital, Ulaanbaatar. “I’m very grateful to the pope for this selection,” he said, calling it surprising. He added it was a sign of the Vatican opening up to smaller communities, noting that his church community in Mongolia only numbers about 1,500 faithful. Other choices that caught watchers’ attention included archbishops William Goh, of Singapore and Adalberto Martínez Flores, of Paraguay. “The College of Cardinals has grown increasingly international in the last decade,” noted church historian Johannes Grohe. Not only that, but many archbishops from regions that normally produced cardinals were not included in the most recent round. Only one of the new cardinals could not appear in person: Richard Kuuia Baawobr of Ghana, who was suffering health problems. Additional reporting by Agence France-Presse, Associated Press