Thousands of religious and right-wing opponents of international LGBT event Euro Pride protest in Belgrade, Serbia on Sunday. Photo: AFP
Thousands of religious and right-wing opponents of international LGBT event Euro Pride protest in Belgrade, Serbia on Sunday. Photo: AFP
World /  Europe

Thousands protest against Belgrade Pride event, even though president has called it off

  • Serbia’s President Aleksandar Vucic said on Saturday EuroPride would be cancelled or postponed, citing reasons such as threats from right-wing activists
  • Sunday’s protest against the event, which Belgrade was due to host on September 17, was led by clergy from the Serbian Orthodox Church

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 4:57am, 29 Aug, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Thousands of religious and right-wing opponents of international LGBT event Euro Pride protest in Belgrade, Serbia on Sunday. Photo: AFP
Thousands of religious and right-wing opponents of international LGBT event Euro Pride protest in Belgrade, Serbia on Sunday. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE