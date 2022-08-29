Thousands of religious and right-wing opponents of international LGBT event Euro Pride protest in Belgrade, Serbia on Sunday. Photo: AFP
Thousands protest against Belgrade Pride event, even though president has called it off
- Serbia’s President Aleksandar Vucic said on Saturday EuroPride would be cancelled or postponed, citing reasons such as threats from right-wing activists
- Sunday’s protest against the event, which Belgrade was due to host on September 17, was led by clergy from the Serbian Orthodox Church
