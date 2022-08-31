Germany, which is heavily dependent on Russian gas, has accused Moscow of using energy as a ‘weapon’. Photo: Reuters
Germany, which is heavily dependent on Russian gas, has accused Moscow of using energy as a ‘weapon’. Photo: Reuters
Ukraine war
World /  Europe

Ukraine war: new Russia gas halt tightens energy screws on Europe

  • A three-day halt of the Nord Stream pipeline – a key source of natural gas for the European Union – started on Wednesday
  • Europe has been on edge over soaring energy prices as Russia curbed its gas deliveries in the wake of its invasion of Ukraine

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 2:33pm, 31 Aug, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Germany, which is heavily dependent on Russian gas, has accused Moscow of using energy as a ‘weapon’. Photo: Reuters
Germany, which is heavily dependent on Russian gas, has accused Moscow of using energy as a ‘weapon’. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE