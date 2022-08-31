Germany, which is heavily dependent on Russian gas, has accused Moscow of using energy as a ‘weapon’. Photo: Reuters
Ukraine war: new Russia gas halt tightens energy screws on Europe
- A three-day halt of the Nord Stream pipeline – a key source of natural gas for the European Union – started on Wednesday
- Europe has been on edge over soaring energy prices as Russia curbed its gas deliveries in the wake of its invasion of Ukraine
