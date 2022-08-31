Britain’s Queen Elizabeth will break with tradition and see in the new UK leader in Scotland for first time. Photo: AP/File
Queen Elizabeth will not travel to London to appoint new UK prime minister, but hold event at Scotland’s Balmoral Castle
- Queen Elizabeth will appoint the new UK PM at her Balmoral Castle residence in Scotland rather than at Buckingham Palace due her mobility issues
- Every British leader has been appointed at Buckingham Palace since the reign of Queen Victoria except on one occasion, the BBC said
