Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson gives a thumbs up after signing the Brexit trade deal with the EU in London in December 2020. Photo: Reuters
Boris Johnson tops list of bad British PMs in poll of UK public
- Almost half of those surveyed think the prime minister did a poor job in Downing Street, putting him below predecessors Theresa May and David Cameron
- A third, however, thought Johnson did well, behind 62 per cent for Winston Churchill, 43 per cent for Margaret Thatcher and 36 per cent for Tony Blair
