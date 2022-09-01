Britain’s NHS has long been plagued by chronic staff shortages and ambulance delays. File photo: AFP
Britain’s NHS has long been plagued by chronic staff shortages and ambulance delays. File photo: AFP
Britain
World /  Europe

UK bosses warn mounting energy bills could force hospitals to cut patient services

  • Most hospital groups said there would be a knock-on effect as they expected bills to at least double after price hikes kicked in
  • With winter approaching, the National Health Service said the incoming prime minister needs to act immediately to offset cost of living increases

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 2:30pm, 1 Sep, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Britain’s NHS has long been plagued by chronic staff shortages and ambulance delays. File photo: AFP
Britain’s NHS has long been plagued by chronic staff shortages and ambulance delays. File photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE