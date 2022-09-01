Britain’s NHS has long been plagued by chronic staff shortages and ambulance delays. File photo: AFP
UK bosses warn mounting energy bills could force hospitals to cut patient services
- Most hospital groups said there would be a knock-on effect as they expected bills to at least double after price hikes kicked in
- With winter approaching, the National Health Service said the incoming prime minister needs to act immediately to offset cost of living increases
Britain’s NHS has long been plagued by chronic staff shortages and ambulance delays. File photo: AFP