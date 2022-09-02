People attend a pride march to mark Christopher Street Day in Bremen, Germany, on August 27. Photo: dpa via AP
People attend a pride march to mark Christopher Street Day in Bremen, Germany, on August 27. Photo: dpa via AP
Germany
World /  Europe

Man attacked for protecting women at German gay pride march dies of injuries

  • The 25-year-old, who was assaulted during last week’s Christopher Street Day parade, succumbed to his injuries in hospital
  • Police have appealed for witnesses to come forward after the assailant fled on foot along with an associate

dpa
dpa

Updated: 9:14pm, 2 Sep, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
People attend a pride march to mark Christopher Street Day in Bremen, Germany, on August 27. Photo: dpa via AP
People attend a pride march to mark Christopher Street Day in Bremen, Germany, on August 27. Photo: dpa via AP
READ FULL ARTICLE