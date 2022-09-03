An aerial photograph shows the coast and the village of Fairbourne, on Wales’ northwest coast. Photo: AFP
In doomed Welsh village, ‘climate refugees’ decry lack of plans for enforced relocation

  • Authorities say residents in Fairbourne, which faces long-term ‘catastrophic flood risk’, must abandon the village by the mid-2050s
  • But the Gwynedd Council has faced persistent criticism for failing to detail its relocation plans

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 8:54pm, 3 Sep, 2022

