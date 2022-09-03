People pedal stationary bikes to generate energy at an outdoor cinema in a park in Warsaw, Poland. Photo: Reuters
Poles get pedalling to power outdoor cinema amid soaring energy prices
- Dozens of people showed up to watch a film on a screen in a Warsaw park, with some sitting on static bikes plugged into a generator
- Initiative aimed at encouraging residents to think more about the environment as energy prices rise and nation faces coal shortage
People pedal stationary bikes to generate energy at an outdoor cinema in a park in Warsaw, Poland. Photo: Reuters