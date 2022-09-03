People pedal stationary bikes to generate energy at an outdoor cinema in a park in Warsaw, Poland. Photo: Reuters
Poles get pedalling to power outdoor cinema amid soaring energy prices

  • Dozens of people showed up to watch a film on a screen in a Warsaw park, with some sitting on static bikes plugged into a generator
  • Initiative aimed at encouraging residents to think more about the environment as energy prices rise and nation faces coal shortage

Reuters

Updated: 7:28pm, 3 Sep, 2022

