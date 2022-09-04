The Netflix documentary The Puppet Master: Hunting the Ultimate Conman tells the story of wanted man Robert Hendy-Freegard. Photo: DPA
Belgium arrests British con man wanted by France for injuring police officers
- Robert Hendy-Freegard, 51, has been on the run since August, when he hit two officers with his Audi A3 in a remote village in central France before speeding away
- Hendy-Freegard, who featured in a Netflix documentary, faces charges of attempted murder of a public official, which carry a maximum 30-year prison term
