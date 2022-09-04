German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (left) and Finance Minister Christian Lindner attend a news conference on the results of the Coalition Committee, announcing a new package of relief measures to counter rising energy prices, at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany on September 4. Photo: EPA-EFE
Germany’s US$64.7 billion support package to help consumers with cost of living

  • The latest agreement brings the country’s total relief to almost 100 billion euros since the start of the Ukraine war
  • Higher energy prices are expected to push inflation in Germany to around 10 per cent by the end of the year, its highest in decades

dpa and Agence France-Presse

Updated: 7:54pm, 4 Sep, 2022

