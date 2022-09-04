Finland and Sweden on Sunday announced plans to offer billions of dollars in liquidity guarantees to energy companies in their countries after Russia ’s Gazprom shut the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline, deepening Europe’s energy crisis. Finland is aiming to offer 10 billion euros (US$9.95 billion) and Sweden plans to offer 250 billion Swedish crowns (US$23.2 billion) in liquidity guarantees. The measure is aimed at helping companies struggling to meet the surging collateral requirements needed to trade electricity, and avoid the threat of some going into technical defaults as soon as Monday, Finance Minister Mikael Damberg said at a news conference in Stockholm. Utilities registered with Nasdaq Clearing AB are eligible for the guarantees. New Russia gas halt tightens energy screws on Europe “The issue is currently isolated to energy producers, but unless we act, it could have contagion effects on the rest of the financial market,” the minister said on Sunday. “Ultimately, it could lead to a financial crisis.” The surging price of energy in Europe has made it more expensive for utilities to buy and sell electricity, because of the collateral required to guarantee trades on power markets facing unprecedented turbulence. The facility is made up of loans and credit guarantees, Finland’s Prime Minister Sanna Marin said at a news conference in Helsinki on Sunday that the facility will be made up of loans and credit guaratantees. Fortum Oyj of Finland said on August 29 that its collateral rose by 1 billion euros (US$1 billion) in a week to five billion euros, excluding funds posted by its German subsidiary Uniper SE. Russia has been limiting supply of its gas to the European Union , contributing to a surge in prices and concerns about shortages during the colder winter months ahead. Already at four times the level of a year ago, prices of natural gas are set to jump on Monday after Russia’s announcement its Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline to Germany would stay shut . That is piling more pressure on industries and households – and on policymakers to act. The guarantees will be provided by Sweden’s National Debt Office, and are primarily aimed at Swedish companies, though entities based in other Nordic and Baltic countries can access them during the initial two weeks, or until their governments provide support. Finland is preparing a similar move, but Damberg said the neighbouring country has indicated that it may take more time to implement. According to newspaper Helsingin Sanomat , the Finnish government is meeting on Sunday to decide on loans and credit guarantees worth “several billion euros”. The move comes a week ahead of Sweden’s election, in which a constellation of conservative and liberal parties are seeking to unseat the Social Democratic minority cabinet, led by Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson.