German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (left) and Ukraine’s Prime Minister Denys Shmygal review an honour guard at the Chancellery in Berlin. Photo: Bloomberg
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (left) and Ukraine’s Prime Minister Denys Shmygal review an honour guard at the Chancellery in Berlin. Photo: Bloomberg
Germany
World /  Europe

Ukraine’s prime minister visits Berlin in first visit in months by a high-level Ukrainian official, seeks more weapons

  • The visit is a sign of thawing relations between the two countries over Germany’s initial stuttering response on providing military support to Ukraine
  • Ukrainian PM Denys Shmygal sought more heavy weaponry and aid to build up Ukraine’s air defence

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 12:08am, 5 Sep, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (left) and Ukraine’s Prime Minister Denys Shmygal review an honour guard at the Chancellery in Berlin. Photo: Bloomberg
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (left) and Ukraine’s Prime Minister Denys Shmygal review an honour guard at the Chancellery in Berlin. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE