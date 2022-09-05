German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (left) and Ukraine’s Prime Minister Denys Shmygal review an honour guard at the Chancellery in Berlin. Photo: Bloomberg
Ukraine’s prime minister visits Berlin in first visit in months by a high-level Ukrainian official, seeks more weapons
- The visit is a sign of thawing relations between the two countries over Germany’s initial stuttering response on providing military support to Ukraine
- Ukrainian PM Denys Shmygal sought more heavy weaponry and aid to build up Ukraine’s air defence
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (left) and Ukraine’s Prime Minister Denys Shmygal review an honour guard at the Chancellery in Berlin. Photo: Bloomberg