A Cessna Citation 551 jet. A Cessna 551 disappeared after crashing off the coast of Latvia on Sunday with four passengers on board. Photo: File photo
A Cessna Citation 551 jet. A Cessna 551 disappeared after crashing off the coast of Latvia on Sunday with four passengers on board. Photo: File photo
Plane crashes and aviation accidents
World /  Europe

Private Cessna aircraft crashes off coast of Latvia, four people reportedly on board

  • A spokesperson for Sweden’s rescue service said it appeared the plane had crashed in the sea, adding: ‘It has disappeared from the radar’
  • German newspaper Bild reported that the plane was carrying the pilot, a man, a woman and a person it described as a daughter

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 4:49am, 5 Sep, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A Cessna Citation 551 jet. A Cessna 551 disappeared after crashing off the coast of Latvia on Sunday with four passengers on board. Photo: File photo
A Cessna Citation 551 jet. A Cessna 551 disappeared after crashing off the coast of Latvia on Sunday with four passengers on board. Photo: File photo
READ FULL ARTICLE