A Cessna Citation 551 jet. A Cessna 551 disappeared after crashing off the coast of Latvia on Sunday with four passengers on board. Photo: File photo
Private Cessna aircraft crashes off coast of Latvia, four people reportedly on board
- A spokesperson for Sweden’s rescue service said it appeared the plane had crashed in the sea, adding: ‘It has disappeared from the radar’
- German newspaper Bild reported that the plane was carrying the pilot, a man, a woman and a person it described as a daughter
