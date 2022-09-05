Britain is getting a new prime minister, with either Foreign Secretary Liz Truss or former finance minister Rishi Sunak being announced on Monday as the next leader of the governing Conservative Party, and the next prime minister. Truss has consistently been ahead of Sunak in polling among the estimated 200,000 Tory members eligible to vote. The following outlines the handover of power between outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the winner. The announcement The results of the Conservative Party leadership contest will be announced at 11.30am GMT (7.30pm Hong Kong time) on Monday, September 5. How the handover takes place On Tuesday, September 6, in a break with tradition, the appointment of the new prime minister will take place at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, where Queen Elizabeth spends her summers, rather than at Buckingham Palace in London. The 96-year-old monarch has had to scale back her public appearances this year due to episodic mobility issues, and will not travel to London. Will Truss live up to hawkish language on China as British prime minister? Johnson is first expected to make a statement outside Downing Street early on Tuesday morning before travelling to Scotland to tender his resignation to the queen, expected at around noon. Either Truss or Sunak will then meet with the queen and be asked to form a government. Once the new prime minister has been appointed, the Court Circular, the official record of royal engagements, will record that “the prime minister kissed hands on appointment”. Queen Elizabeth has had 14 prime ministers during her 70-year reign. New government The winner will fly back to London to deliver a speech outside Downing Street, expected at around 3pm GMT. The new prime minister will then appoint a cabinet. The new team of ministers will meet early on Wednesday before the prime minister arrives in the House of Commons chamber at noon for their first head-to-head Prime Minister’s Question Time with the leader of the opposition Labour Party, Keir Starmer. Additional reporting by Agence France-Presse