Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal (L) and EU Foreign Policy chief Josep Borrell before a EU-Ukraine Association Council meeting in Brussels on Monday. Photo: EPA-EFE
EU signs deal with Ukraine for further 500 million euros in aid
- Package announced as officials hosted Brussels meeting of EU-Ukraine Association Council with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmygal
- Council meeting first since Ukraine accepted as formal EU candidate; cash ‘will help ensure housing and education for internally displaced persons and returnees and support agriculture sector’
Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal (L) and EU Foreign Policy chief Josep Borrell before a EU-Ukraine Association Council meeting in Brussels on Monday. Photo: EPA-EFE