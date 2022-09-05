Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal (L) and EU Foreign Policy chief Josep Borrell before a EU-Ukraine Association Council meeting in Brussels on Monday. Photo: EPA-EFE
EU signs deal with Ukraine for further 500 million euros in aid

  • Package announced as officials hosted Brussels meeting of EU-Ukraine Association Council with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmygal
  • Council meeting first since Ukraine accepted as formal EU candidate; cash ‘will help ensure housing and education for internally displaced persons and returnees and support agriculture sector’

Agence France-Presse

Updated: 8:35pm, 5 Sep, 2022

