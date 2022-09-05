An electric kettle being used to make tea at a home in London. Energy costs are rising, causing major problems for millions of households. Photo: EPA-EFE
UK TV show offers to pay energy bills as spin-the-wheel prize amid growing fears of Europe’s ‘dystopian’ crisis

  • ‘Wheel-of-Fortune’-style game offered to pay a caller’s energy bills as a top prize, in a startling illustration of how energy prices are hitting Europe
  • Stunt shocked viewers, with one TV critic saying the show has ‘turned completely dystopian’, comparing it to drama series ‘Black Mirror’

Updated: 12:13am, 6 Sep, 2022

